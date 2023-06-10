Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Lowered to $65.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on CIEN. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.93.
Ciena Stock Down 2.8 %
Ciena stock opened at $41.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.26. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.33 and a 52 week high of $56.38.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $174,370.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 249,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,438,459.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,041 shares of company stock worth $773,414 over the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Ciena
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ciena by 165.2% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 663 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Ciena
Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ciena (CIEN)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.