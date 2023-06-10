Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Position Lifted by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC raised its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CTAS. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Cintas by 169.2% during the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 70 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Cintas by 680.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Cintas in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

CTAS stock opened at $480.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $463.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $451.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.34. Cintas Co. has a 52 week low of $343.86 and a 52 week high of $486.30.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.13. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.12% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.92%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CTAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of the rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

