Citigroup Boosts Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Price Target to $9.25

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $6.50 to $9.25 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

ETRN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a report on Friday, April 21st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitrans Midstream from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.36.

Equitrans Midstream Stock Performance

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $9.21 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of -12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.92. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

Equitrans Midstream Dividend Announcement

Equitrans Midstream ( NYSE:ETRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Equitrans Midstream had a negative net margin of 18.27% and a positive return on equity of 18.92%. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $360.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Insider Transactions at Equitrans Midstream

In related news, CFO Kirk R. Oliver purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $49,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,584.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Equitrans Midstream

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 206,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 21,372 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Equitrans Midstream by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,311,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after acquiring an additional 29,595 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corp. engages in the provision of midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering segment includes EQM’s high-pressure gathering lines and FERC-regulated low-pressure gathering lines. The Transmission segment refers to the EQM’s FERC-regulated interstate pipelines and storage system.

