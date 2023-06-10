Citigroup Cuts Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Price Target to $79.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $88.00 to $79.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

CBRL has been the topic of several other research reports. CL King lifted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $103.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $91.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.38. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $81.87 and a 1-year high of $121.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $832.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.71 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 24.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 122.64%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,445 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,489 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,661 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 40.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,273,000 after buying an additional 7,963 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Articles

