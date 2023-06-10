Citigroup Cuts Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Price Target to $27.00

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

NVRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on Nevro from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer raised Nevro from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on Nevro in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.73.

NYSE NVRO opened at $22.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.91. The company has a market capitalization of $810.25 million, a PE ratio of -2,262.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.15, a quick ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Nevro has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $53.34.

Nevro ( NYSE:NVRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 0.55%. The company had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.35 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.98) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nevro will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Shawn Mccormick bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.88 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,866 shares in the company, valued at $614,694.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVRO. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 528,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,946,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Nevro by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 25,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $1,299,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Nevro by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 385,361 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 65,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nevro during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,990,000. Institutional investors own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

