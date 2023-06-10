Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 500 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its position in Blackstone by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,164,639 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $98,365,000 after buying an additional 60,224 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in Blackstone by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 2,812 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Blackstone by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 163,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,869,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $15,000,001.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,727,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,123,558.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 10,965,343 shares of company stock worth $18,819,285 and have sold 430,100 shares worth $17,880,183. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Down 0.5 %

Blackstone stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,548,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,884,020. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.51. The firm has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.50. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.97.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BX. Barclays raised their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Blackstone from $111.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

