Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Buys New Position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Simmons Bank purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. 70.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIP traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.50. 300,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 292,580. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $4.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. FTAI Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently -6.98%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation and energy industries. It operates a multi-modal crude oil and refined products terminal, and other related assets. The company also has a 1,630-acre deep-water port located along the Delaware River with an underground storage cavern, a multipurpose dock, a rail-to-ship transloading system, and multiple industrial development opportunities; and a 1,660-acre multi-modal port located along the Ohio River with rail, dock, and multiple industrial development opportunities, including a power plant under construction.

