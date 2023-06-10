Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Stock Up 0.2 %

Schlumberger stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,946,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,755. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $30.65 and a 52-week high of $62.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schlumberger

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $862,688. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.44.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

