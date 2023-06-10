Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,097 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its stake in General Motors by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Price Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.23. The company had a trading volume of 24,318,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,376,920. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $50.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Featured Stories

