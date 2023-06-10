Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Invests $208,000 in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Oakworth Capital Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Melius initiated coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:UPS traded down $0.99 on Friday, hitting $170.49. 2,838,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,200. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $178.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.94. The company has a market cap of $146.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 57.68%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.43%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

