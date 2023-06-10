Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,983 shares of company stock worth $34,276,778. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Snowflake
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
