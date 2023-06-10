Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNOW. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Snowflake by 822.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 5,000.0% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the topic of several research reports. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Snowflake from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $202.00 to $189.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.17.

Snowflake Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

SNOW stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,314,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,193. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $205.66. The company has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.94 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.62 and a 200 day moving average of $149.67.

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 10,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,667,476.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 58,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.28, for a total transaction of $7,992,413.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,978.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,983 shares of company stock worth $34,276,778. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Snowflake

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.