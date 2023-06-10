Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Sells 298 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 956.1% during the 4th quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

NYSE:KO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.47. 12,582,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,627,930. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $65.47. The company has a market capitalization of $261.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 42.96%. The firm had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 80.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca-Cola currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,468,984.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Henrique Braun sold 16,950 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total transaction of $1,085,308.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,196.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total transaction of $9,649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $28,468,984.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 420,052 shares of company stock valued at $26,839,689 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

