Cladis Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Kyndryl makes up about 1.3% of Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kyndryl were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Kyndryl by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kyndryl during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its position in Kyndryl by 4,572.3% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

KD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.43. 1,270,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,387,949. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.35. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $17.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kyndryl ( NYSE:KD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 27.55%. On average, research analysts expect that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

KD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Kyndryl from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kyndryl in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Kyndryl Company Profile

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

