Coin98 (C98) Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded down 23.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000497 BTC on major exchanges. Coin98 has a total market cap of $63.57 million and $19.17 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 35% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002827 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00006889 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

