Coin98 (C98) Trading 15.5% Lower This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 9th. Coin98 has a total market capitalization of $82.37 million and approximately $6.37 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000622 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Coin98 has traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Coin98 Token Profile

Coin98 (CRYPTO:C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 499,444,435 tokens. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Coin98 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

