Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $12.46.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.3154 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s previous dividend of $0.26. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain’s payout ratio is presently 55.83%.

(Get Rating)

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.