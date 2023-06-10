Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.83.
Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $11.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.06. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $12.46.
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Increases Dividend
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile
Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA engages in designing, manufacturing, and distribution of materials and solutions for the construction, mobility, healthcare and other industrial application markets. The firm operates through the following segments: High Performance Solutions (HPS), Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Americas, and Asia-Pacific.
