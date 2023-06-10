Comparing New Peoples Bankshares (NWPP) & Its Rivals

New Peoples Bankshares (OTCMKTS:NWPP – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare New Peoples Bankshares to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares New Peoples Bankshares and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio New Peoples Bankshares N/A N/A 481.64 New Peoples Bankshares Competitors $2.75 billion $613.10 million 858.35

New Peoples Bankshares’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than New Peoples Bankshares. New Peoples Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets New Peoples Bankshares N/A N/A N/A New Peoples Bankshares Competitors 24.75% 11.41% 1.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares New Peoples Bankshares and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

46.6% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.7% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for New Peoples Bankshares and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score New Peoples Bankshares 0 0 0 0 N/A New Peoples Bankshares Competitors 190 1253 1133 31 2.39

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 27.98%. Given New Peoples Bankshares’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe New Peoples Bankshares has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

New Peoples Bankshares competitors beat New Peoples Bankshares on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

New Peoples Bankshares Company Profile

New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. operates as a financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc. that provides general banking services to individuals, small to medium size businesses, and the professional community in the United States. It offers demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement deposit accounts, as well as certificate of deposit. The company also provides commercial loans; residential mortgage loans, including residential first and second, residential construction, home equity lines of credit, and term loans; construction loans; consumer loans, such as home improvement, debt consolidation loans, and general consumer lending; investment services, which include fixed income products, variable annuities, mutual funds, indexed certificates of deposit, individual retirement and managed money accounts, long term care insurance, employee group benefit and college savings plans, and financial and estate planning. In addition, it provides safe deposit boxes, cashier's checks, cash management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts; interactive teller machine (ITM), debit, and credit card services; and electronic banking services, such as internet banking, telephone banking, mobile banking, remote deposit capture, merchant transaction processing, and wire transfer services, as well as operates walk-up tellers, drive-in windows, and ITMs. The company operates full-service branches located in Virginia, West Virginia, and Tennessee; and loan production office in Boone, North Carolina. New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Honaker, Virginia.

