Compound Achieves Market Capitalization of $204.03 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 17.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 10th. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $26.66 or 0.00102814 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. Compound has a market cap of $204.03 million and approximately $29.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00048566 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00031122 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00018541 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003957 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000441 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000105 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,653,304 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,652,908.19767722 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 27.0525742 USD and is down -15.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 354 active market(s) with $19,149,221.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

