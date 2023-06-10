Concentric Capital Strategies LP Acquires Shares of 16,165 Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donaldson by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,570,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $616,072,000 after buying an additional 97,879 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Donaldson by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $571,026,000 after buying an additional 413,360 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Donaldson by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,900,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $338,203,000 after buying an additional 132,979 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,784,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,905,000 after buying an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Donaldson by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,604,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,353,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Donaldson Stock Performance

Shares of Donaldson stock opened at $60.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.20. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $66.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Donaldson Increases Dividend

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $875.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.53 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DCI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Donaldson from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Donaldson from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Donaldson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher M. Hilger purchased 3,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.76 per share, with a total value of $199,953.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,872 shares in the company, valued at $494,046.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donaldson Profile

(Get Rating)

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.