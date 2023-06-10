Concentric Capital Strategies LP Buys Shares of 1,762 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $590,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Circle Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Circle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% during the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in S&P Global by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. now owns 940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.96, for a total transaction of $2,692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,786,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 5,700 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.03, for a total value of $2,023,671.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,906,757.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,020 shares of company stock worth $5,013,375 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI opened at $384.06 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $279.32 and a one year high of $395.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.18, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $357.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.65.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.23. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 23.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 42.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $403.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $395.00.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.