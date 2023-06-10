Concentric Capital Strategies LP Invests $335,000 in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,521,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,259,055,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,204,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,969,654,000 after purchasing an additional 48,141 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 466,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,521,000 after buying an additional 11,713 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 152,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,916,000 after buying an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 141,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,731,000 after buying an additional 28,025 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total value of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 29,511 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,427.27, for a total transaction of $71,631,164.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,984,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 90 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,376.49, for a total transaction of $213,884.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,475 shares of company stock valued at $86,386,159. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $2,365.32 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,959.58 and a 1 year high of $2,750.00. The company has a market capitalization of $43.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2,576.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,493.34.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The company reported $34.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $30.84 by $3.28. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 64.19%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $29.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 130.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AZO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,750.00 to $2,975.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Wedbush boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,750.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,878.00 to $2,886.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,696.89.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

