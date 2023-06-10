Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New $781,000 Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments by 950.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 334,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 302,823 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 146.4% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 44,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after buying an additional 26,391 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter worth about $492,000. Finally, Tremblant Capital Group raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,421,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,426,000 after purchasing an additional 263,062 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FOUR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Shift4 Payments from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Shift4 Payments from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.92.

Shift4 Payments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FOUR opened at $64.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $76.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $200.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Analysts anticipate that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shift4 Payments Profile

(Get Rating)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.