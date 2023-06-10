Concentric Capital Strategies LP Makes New Investment in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 790 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Qtron Investments LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Soros Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 34,955 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 4,302 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885 shares during the period. 96.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $840.00 to $930.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $793.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $830.00 to $841.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $767.00 to $960.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $834.71.

In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CAO Sarah Wynne sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $720.41, for a total transaction of $129,673.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,287. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.76, for a total transaction of $2,602,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,254,776.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,074 shares of company stock valued at $19,663,423 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TDG opened at $800.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $774.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $715.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $499.63 and a one year high of $831.58.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The aerospace company reported $5.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.98 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a negative return on equity of 34.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 21.49 EPS for the current year.

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe, and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

