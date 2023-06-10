Concentric Capital Strategies LP Takes Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 11,441.8% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 372,453 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,707,000 after purchasing an additional 369,226 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 678,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $272,122,000 after purchasing an additional 313,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 251.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 175,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,449,000 after purchasing an additional 125,775 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,048 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4,087.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 110,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,093,000 after purchasing an additional 107,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $520.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.21.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $423.62 on Friday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $360.58 and a 12 month high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $499.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.30 EPS. Ulta Beauty’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.63, for a total transaction of $208,652.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $798,615.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,748 shares of company stock valued at $3,987,078. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

