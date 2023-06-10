Conflux (CFX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Exchanges

Conflux (CFX) traded down 20.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 10th. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000692 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Conflux has traded 33.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a market capitalization of $515.33 million and approximately $148.01 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,886,037,472 coins. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,885,857,725.337088 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.18815189 USD and is down -17.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $95,668,708.10 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

