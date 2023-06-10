Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) Upgraded at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $24.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWCO. TheStreet raised shares of Consolidated Water from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Water in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Consolidated Water Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CWCO opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. Consolidated Water has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.12 and a 200 day moving average of $15.99.

Consolidated Water Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Water

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.085 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWCO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Consolidated Water by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Consolidated Water by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd. engages in the development and operation of seawater desalination plants and water distribution systems. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing. The Retail segment operates the water utility for the Seven Mile Beach and West Bay areas of Grand Cayman Islands.

Featured Stories

