Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Bought by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,999 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of STZ opened at $241.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.12 and a 1 year high of $261.32.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.12. Constellation Brands had a positive return on equity of 20.48% and a negative net margin of 0.70%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently -698.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STZ shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $210.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,865,487.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, major shareholder Business Holdings Lp Ajb sold 650,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $145,294,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,365,715 shares in the company, valued at $752,338,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Sands sold 3,858,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.53, for a total value of $862,485,140.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,488,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,579,865,487.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

