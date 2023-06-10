Core Lithium (OTC:CXOXF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Core Lithium Ltd (OTC:CXOXF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. 6,211 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 42,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on CXOXF shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Lithium to a “sell” rating and set a $0.90 price target on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Core Lithium from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

Get Core Lithium alerts:

Core Lithium Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.70.

About Core Lithium

Core Lithium Ltd engages in the development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, iron, silver, uranium, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship project is the Finniss Lithium project located to the south of Darwin port in the Northern Territory.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.