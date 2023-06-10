Cory T. Newsom Buys 3,500 Shares of South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) President Cory T. Newsom acquired 3,500 shares of South Plains Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.53 per share, for a total transaction of $82,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 263,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,319.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

South Plains Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SPFI opened at $23.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $397.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.60. South Plains Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.75 and a twelve month high of $31.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.01). South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that South Plains Financial, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

South Plains Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On South Plains Financial

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPFI. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of South Plains Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 676.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in South Plains Financial by 1,525.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in South Plains Financial by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 25.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of South Plains Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer financial services. The firm also offers commercial and retail banking, along with insurance, investment, trust, and mortgage services. It operates under the Community Banking and Insurance segments.

Further Reading

