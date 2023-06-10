Cosmos Price Reaches $8.95 on Exchanges (ATOM)

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 9th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and $86.27 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $8.95 or 0.00033973 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00050032 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00015458 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000212 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005103 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003358 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000786 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 284,010,631 coins and its circulating supply is 346,608,690 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.