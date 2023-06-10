Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Shares Up 4%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 654 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,327 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Country Garden Stock Up 6.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.30.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

