CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Director Buys $57,805.64 in Stock

CPI Card Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PMTS – Get Rating) Director H Sanford Riley acquired 2,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.37 per share, for a total transaction of $57,805.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,372 shares in the company, valued at $57,805.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

H Sanford Riley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CPI Card Group alerts:

On Friday, June 9th, H Sanford Riley acquired 2,500 shares of CPI Card Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.35 per share, for a total transaction of $58,375.00.

CPI Card Group Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:PMTS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.03. The stock had a trading volume of 61,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,769. The company has a market cap of $263.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.45. CPI Card Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.79 and a 1-year high of $45.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group ( NASDAQ:PMTS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $126.44 million during the quarter. CPI Card Group had a negative return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 8.54%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PMTS. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPI Card Group by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC now owns 615,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,193,000 after buying an additional 115,098 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,912,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $1,901,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CPI Card Group during the first quarter worth $1,768,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in CPI Card Group by 348.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 35,200 shares during the last quarter. 12.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CPI Card Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of CPI Card Group from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CPI Card Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

CPI Card Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CPI Card Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial payment card solutions. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces Financial Payment Cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.