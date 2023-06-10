Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Director Steven G. Mihaylo Purchases 27,100 Shares

Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) Director Steven G. Mihaylo acquired 27,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.71 per share, with a total value of $46,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,247,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,233,849.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Crexendo Stock Performance
Shares of CXDO stock opened at $1.69 on Friday. Crexendo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $3.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.43.
Crexendo (NASDAQ:CXDO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $11.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 million. Crexendo had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 85.41%. On average, analysts predict that Crexendo, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.
Crexendo Dividend Announcement
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet cut Crexendo from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Institutional Trading of Crexendo
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Crexendo by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,753,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crexendo by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 380,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after purchasing an additional 12,895 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 19.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Crexendo
Crexendo, Inc engages in the provision of telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, and other cloud business services. It operates through the Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions segments. The Cloud Telecommunications Services segment focuses on selling cloud telecommunication products and services and broadband Internet services.
