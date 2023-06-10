Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.83-2.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.96. The company issued revenue guidance of +6-9% yr/yr to $1.03-1.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.05 billion. Crocs also updated its FY23 guidance to $11.17-11.73 EPS.

Crocs Stock Down 0.3 %

CROX opened at $116.19 on Friday. Crocs has a 1-year low of $46.08 and a 1-year high of $151.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.46. Crocs had a return on equity of 98.41% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $884.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Crocs will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. OTR Global raised Crocs from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. 500.com reissued a maintains rating on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Crocs from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Crocs from $175.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Crocs in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.00.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas J. Smach bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $113.15 per share, for a total transaction of $339,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,450. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $980,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 110,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,233,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,121 shares of company stock worth $4,856,483 in the last ninety days. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Crocs by 440.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 270 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Crocs by 18.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Crocs by 502.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale, and distribution of casual footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America (EMEALA), and HEYDUDE Brand.

