CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by Cladis Investment Advisory LLC

Cladis Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.05% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 10,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,379,414.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,234,458.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 7,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $1,045,043.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 217,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,622,393.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,568 shares of company stock worth $12,663,171. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRWD. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

CRWD traded down $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,758,869. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $136.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.18% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $637.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.68 million. Research analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.