CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Stake Lowered by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,713,376 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 830,842 shares during the quarter. CSX makes up 0.7% of Two Sigma Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.32% of CSX worth $207,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 3.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 950,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,929,000 after buying an additional 35,388 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 61,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,901 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in CSX by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 26,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in CSX by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 15,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America increased their price objective on CSX from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.31. The company had a trading volume of 9,226,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,863,416. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $34.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.08.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 21.67%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

