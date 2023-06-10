CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Sells $764,354.80 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
CubeSmart Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.
CubeSmart Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CubeSmart
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.
About CubeSmart
CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CubeSmart (CUBE)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.