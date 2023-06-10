CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) CEO Sells $764,354.80 in Stock

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 16,948 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total value of $764,354.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 480,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,691,296. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of CubeSmart stock opened at $44.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. CubeSmart has a 1 year low of $36.82 and a 1 year high of $51.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 126.45%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 286.0% during the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 89.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 877 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 452.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CUBE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.71.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

