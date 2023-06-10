Cullen Capital Management LLC Has $184.11 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cullen Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,819,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737,864 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Philip Morris International worth $184,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

PM traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $92.59. 3,433,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,709,618. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

