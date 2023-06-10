Cullen Capital Management LLC Sells 906,495 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Cullen Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,964,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 906,495 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 2.1% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of VICI Properties worth $160,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VICI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 11.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,755,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,810,583,000 after purchasing an additional 10,248,110 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $331,955,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 100.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,144,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,581,000 after buying an additional 6,097,353 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,073,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 223.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,401,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039,359 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

VICI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,656,126. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.75 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock has a market cap of $32.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.19 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

VICI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

