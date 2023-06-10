CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Two Sigma Investments LP

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 177.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,344,290 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 860,617 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.10% of CVS Health worth $125,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 227.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $71.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,701,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,875. The firm has a market cap of $92.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.73.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.87%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.20.

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

