CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Shares Acquired by Tang Capital Management LLC

Tang Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,445 shares during the quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.31% of CytomX Therapeutics worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 55.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 809,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after purchasing an additional 287,113 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 1,064.2% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 118,339 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 108,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Performance

CTMX stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.68. The stock had a trading volume of 205,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,078. CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $3.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.29% and a negative return on equity of 666.28%. The business had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.71 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CTMX shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.17.

CytomX Therapeutics Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage, oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of conditionally activated, biologics localized to the tumor microenvironment. The company was founded by Frederick W. Gluck and Nancy E. Stagliano in September 2010 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

