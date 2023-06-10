DA Davidson Boosts Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Price Target to $11.50

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by DA Davidson from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YEXT. Roth Mkm raised shares of Yext from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.50 to $12.80 in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a neutral rating on shares of Yext in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Yext Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of YEXT opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. Yext has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $14.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -40.53 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Yext

Yext ( NYSE:YEXT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $99.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.55 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 10.09% and a negative return on equity of 30.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,001,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 492,246 shares during the period. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 28.5% during the third quarter. Lead Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 11,474,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,289,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,787,000 after purchasing an additional 589,806 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Yext by 2.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,427,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 66,408 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Yext by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after buying an additional 35,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engaged in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses to manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri, and Yelp.

