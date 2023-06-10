DA Davidson Increases GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Price Target to $45.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its price target upped by DA Davidson from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of GitLab from $54.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of GitLab from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $56.88.

GTLB stock opened at $47.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.36. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of -35.21 and a beta of -0.28.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. GitLab had a negative net margin of 42.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $126.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GitLab will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GitLab news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 843,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,579,239.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 309,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.34 per share, with a total value of $8,783,444.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,585,466.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $141,336.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 843,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,579,239.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 732,217 shares of company stock worth $21,135,371 and have sold 12,594 shares worth $418,200. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in GitLab by 3,816.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,930,000 after purchasing an additional 177,687 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,821,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,635,000 after purchasing an additional 327,244 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GitLab by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 23,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of GitLab during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

