Danone (EPA:BN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $53.92

Danone S.A. (EPA:BN – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €53.92 ($57.98) and traded as high as €56.31 ($60.55). Danone shares last traded at €56.17 ($60.40), with a volume of 1,062,552 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($59.14) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.61) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($55.38) price objective on Danone in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Danone alerts:

Danone Trading Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.96.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.