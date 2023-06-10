DAO Maker (DAO) Price Hits $0.92 on Major Exchanges

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One DAO Maker token can now be bought for $0.92 or 0.00003481 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a total market capitalization of $153.94 million and $3.38 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO Maker Profile

DAO Maker’s launch date was February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,102,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @daomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is a governance token for the DAO Maker Ecosystem on Ethereum, providing holders with the power to govern the ecosystem. The token is designed to establish a decentralized platform that facilitates retail venture investing in both equity and tokens. DAO Maker aims to support startups by creating growth technologies and funding frameworks while reducing risks for investors.”

