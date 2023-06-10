DataHighway (DHX) Price Reaches $1.30 on Top Exchanges

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last seven days, DataHighway has traded 28% lower against the US dollar. DataHighway has a market cap of $42.14 million and $15,775.77 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DataHighway coin can currently be bought for $1.30 or 0.00005078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 29.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DataHighway Profile

DataHighway’s genesis date was April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,306,545 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 1.45109394 USD and is up 2.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,486.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

