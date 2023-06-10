Datatec Limited Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share (OTCMKTS:DTTLY)

Datatec Limited (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Edison Inv. Res dropped their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Datatec in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Edison Inv. Res analyst K. Thompson now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. The consensus estimate for Datatec’s current full-year earnings is $0.14 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Datatec’s FY2025 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Datatec Stock Performance

Shares of DTTLY opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.82. Datatec has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89.

Datatec Company Profile

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Westcon International, Logicalis International, Logicalis Latin America, and Corporate and Management Consulting. The company distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data centre solutions, and channel services; and offers financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers.

