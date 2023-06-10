Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.80

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.80 and traded as high as $2.01. Dawson Geophysical shares last traded at $1.88, with a volume of 946 shares.

Dawson Geophysical Trading Down 8.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.80.

Dawson Geophysical (NASDAQ:DWSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dawson Geophysical had a negative net margin of 38.07% and a negative return on equity of 50.42%. The business had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Dawson Geophysical stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dawson Geophysical ( NASDAQ:DWSN Get Rating ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 95,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of Dawson Geophysical as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 10.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services in the United States and Canada. The company acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including oil and gas companies, and independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries.

