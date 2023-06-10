Decentralized Social Trading Down 9.2% This Week (DESO)

Decentralized Social (DESO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 9th. During the last seven days, Decentralized Social has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. Decentralized Social has a market cap of $96.95 million and $208,832.45 worth of Decentralized Social was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Decentralized Social coin can now be purchased for approximately $9.21 or 0.00034875 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Social

Decentralized Social launched on March 1st, 2021. Decentralized Social’s total supply is 10,808,492 coins and its circulating supply is 10,532,253 coins. The official website for Decentralized Social is deso.com. The Reddit community for Decentralized Social is https://reddit.com/r/deso and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decentralized Social’s official Twitter account is @desoprotocol. Decentralized Social’s official message board is blog.deso.com.

Decentralized Social Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DeSo is a layer-1 blockchain built from the ground up to scale decentralized social applications to one billion users.”

