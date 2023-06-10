DeepOnion (ONION) Price Reaches $0.0283 on Major Exchanges

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 9th. DeepOnion has a market cap of $648,232.15 and approximately $3.48 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.0283 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,923,445 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponiondao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.”

